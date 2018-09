Shadowland 2: The New Adventure, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $70. Info: quickcenter.com.

Come to Your Senses, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $70. Info: quickcenter.com.

Latin Ballroom, Sept. 29, 7-11:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. General dancing at 7 p.m. Pavel Stepanchuk and Gabrielle Sabler will perform at 9:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Info: 203-374-7308.