Bill of Fairs: Music, dogs and oysters

Art Walk, Aug. 24 through Sept. 8, Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ fifth annual Art Walk will feature 52 artists from Westchester and Fairfield counties. Info: rgoa.org.

*Hey Stamford! Food Festival, Aug. 25-26, 1-9 p.m., Mill River Park, Stamford. Includes plenty of food, craft beer, live music and children’s activities. Tickets $17.50. Info: heystamfordfoodfest.com.

FourLegged4K, Aug. 26, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Taylor Farm Park, 7 Calf Pasture Beach, Norwalk. Proceeds will benefit PAWS. Tickets $20. Info: pawsct.org/events.

*2018’s Downtown Market: Stratford, Aug. 26, Colonial Square Parking Lot, 2420 Main St., in Stratford. It has a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater.

*Darien Chooses Love Day, Aug. 31, 6-10 p.m., Tilley Pond Park, Darien. The Spadtastics will perform. Proceeds will benefit the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement. The event also includes a photo booth, face painting, food trucks and Choose Love merchandise. Info: theimpactvine.org/nonprofit/jesse-lewis-choose-love-movement/

Give a Child a JumpStart 5K/10K Run/Walk, Sept. 3, 8:30 a.m., Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

*Oyster Festival, Sept. 7-9, Veterans Memorial Park, Norwalk. The festival will feature live music on each day of the festival. Proceeds will go to the Norwalk Seaport Association. Info: seaport.org/Entertainment.

Fall Bird Walk, Sept. 8, 9 a.m., Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Learn about fall migration while hiking. Free. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Historical Black Rock Bike & Boat tour Sept. 8, 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Museum & History Center and Museum Shop, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $15-$20. Info: fairfieldhistory.org/events/bikeboatblackrock.

*2018 Japanese Fall Festival, Sept. 8, 2-4 p.m., Jesup Green, 20 Jesup Rd., Westport. The Japan Society of Fairfield County will host the event. It includes the Bon Dance, origami, a traditional Japanese water yo-yo game, and a Japanese language table where your name can be written for you in Japanese. Info: japansocietyfc.org.

Ridgefield Jazz, Funk & Blues Weekend, Sept. 13-16, Ridgefield. For the full list of performers and venues visit the website. Info: jazzfunk.org.

Early Autumn Storytelling, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Connecticut Audubon Society Center, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Tickets $10 members, $15 non-members. Info: ctaudubon.org/218/08/early-autumn-storytelling.

Step Up For The Brave Stair Climb Challenge, Sept. 15, 9 a.m., Webster Bank Arena, 600 Main St., Bridgeport. This event will raise funds for Connecticut’s homeless veterans and is presented by Homes for the Brave. Register online. Registration fee $35. Info: homesforthebrave.org/stepupforthebrave.

September Fest 2018, Sept. 16, noon – 9 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. The event will feature live music, craft vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, kids’ bouncy houses, face painting and more. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

Annual Kennedy Center Autism SpectRUN, Sept. 16, Jennings Beach, 800 S. Benson Rd., Fairfield. Participants of all ages are encouraged to wear colorful attire and decorate their strollers or wagons. Tickets $30 adults, $15 children. Info: KC-Autism.org.

Habitat for Humanity Golf Outing, Sept. 17, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Country Club of Fairfield, 936 Sasco Hill Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $150. Info: habitatcfc.org/golfouting2018.

Raveis Ride and Walk, Sept. 30, Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. The Wailers will perform at 11 a.m. The proceeds will benefit the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Register online. Info: raveisridewalk.com.

Jewish Arts & Film Festival of Fairfield County, Oct. 27 through Nov. 4, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Light The Night Walk, Oct. 27, 5 p.m., Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk. It is a fundraiser for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Register online. Info: lightthenight.org/events/fairfield-county.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com. Remembering Paul Newman on Aug. 2 and Aug. 16.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.