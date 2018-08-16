Dylan Scott is bringing country to Hey Stamford! Food Festival

Country fans might know him from his hits “My Girl” and “Hooked” but Dylan Scott has plenty of other songs kicking around his setlist. The Louisiana native released his first EP in 2013 but it wasn’t until 2016 that he started making waves in the music scene after his debut album landed in the Top 5 of Billboard’s Country Albums charts. Scott has recently toured with Lee Brice and Justin Moore. The singer and his wife, Blair, had their son Beckett in December 2017. Scott will be performing at the Hey Stamford! Food Festival on Aug. 26 at Mill River Park. TinaMarie Craven spoke with him about his upcoming appearance.

TinaMarie Craven: What can fans expect from you in Stamford?

Dylan Scott: We’re doing pretty high energy shows. You know, get everybody out to have a good time and make them smile. Let them forget about everything going on in their lives, forget about the work week and just have a good time and have some laughs.

TC: Did you always know that you wanted to be a musician?

DS: Yeah, I remember from the time I was 4 or 5 years old I was singing with my dad and playing guitar. I grew up playing in church and playing in school bands and high school bands.

TC: What is it that draws you to music?

DS: You know what, it’s just something that’s always been there for me. People grow up and want to be doctors and police officers and whatnot. I’ve always wanted to do music. It’s something I enjoy doing, I enjoy writing music and I enjoy the fact that my song could change somebody’s life. You never know. It’s just part of me.

TC: What’s it like to have your songs on the radio?

DS: You know what, there was a time when my music was not being played on the radio so now it’s just a feeling of accomplishment. It’s like ‘man, we’ve actually done something.’ We worked really hard and we got our song on the radio. It’s a great feeling knowing that our songs are being played on the radio and people listen to it and turn the volume up — or some people might turn it down, I don’t know — but it’s pretty cool.

TC: Your wife inspired the song “My Girl.” Has she inspired any other songs?

DS: Yeah, a lot of my music is love songs. I like to write and record songs that speak to me in the way I was raised and the things I live in my life. My wife has been there since we were 15-years-old and I’ve actually been dating my wife longer than I’ve been writing music so a lot of my music is inspired by her.

TC: What’s your songwriting process like?

DS: It varies I mean, here’s the way I look at it right now. We’re in the bus and we’re on the road, so I can bring my [songwriting] buddies on the road with me and they can see our shows and see what we do. Late at night or the next day we’re on the bus and we’re writing music or recording music right there in the bus, so that’s kinda my favorite way to write music right now. Just out on the road and out in different towns.

TC: You’ve previously toured with Justin Moore and Lee Brice. Is there anyone you would love to tour with?

DS: I guess my dream tour would be Tim McGraw, I’m just a huge fan since I was kid. I’m from northeast Louisiana and he’s from the same area, so I think it would be pretty cool touring with him.

TC: Can we expect new music from you soon?

DS: Yeah, absolutely. We got new music coming out in January and then we’ll figure out what we’re doing after that. I’m really excited all the music we’re releasing is going to have acoustic, stripped down versions for each of the songs we’re releasing so it’s gonna be pretty cool.

TC: Is there anything you really want your fans to know about you?

DS: What I always say is whether they know my music or don’t know my music at all is that I’m not an arrogant person, I just thank God that I get to play music for a living and I’m just grateful to do it. Let’s just have a good time.